Last day for slot booking for engineering admissions

Hyderabad

08 September 2021 20:57 IST

Engineering aspirants have to book their slots for choosing the courses and colleges by September 9 (Thursday) and the last date for verification of their certificates is September 11.

Options for choosing the courses and colleges will be open from September 11 to 16. Nvin Mittal, Convenor, TSEAMCET 2021 admissions said that candidates have to pay the processing fee and book slot so as to attend for Certificate Verification. All the information like detailed notification, list of Help Line Centers, list of courses, counselling procedure and last rank statements of TSEAMCET-2020 Admissions are placed in the website ‘https://tseamcet.nic.in’ for the students to check.

So far 51,392 students attended certificate verification while 71,172 candidates paid the processing fee and booked the slots.

