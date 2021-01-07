Last date for Haj applications is January 10

The last date to submit Haj 2021 applications is January 10, the Telangana State Haj Committee announced on Thursday.

TSHC chairman Masiullah Khan said applicants who had not submitted application forms can do so online on the Haj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

He said that applicants were required to carry documents such as passport, bank proof, address proof, and passport size photographs of the applicant against a white background, and a debit or credit card to pay the online fee.