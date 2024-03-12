Laser-based light and sound show to be inaugurated at Hussainsagar today

March 12, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, also the State BJP president, will be launching a laser-based light and sound show with a water screen and musical fountain on Hussainsagar lake on Tuesday.

The show depicts the story of the world’s most coveted diamond, Kohinoor, which was mined and from the rich soils of Telangana, its journey across cultures and continents - with the script written by SS Kanchi - under the supervision of Rajya Sabha MP and noted script writer S. Vijayendra Prasad.

Popular singer Sunita rendered the story while music director Vandematram Srinivas composed the music. A multipurpose gallery with roof top restaurant has been built in Sanjeevaiah Park to enable people to watch the show and this too will be inaugurated, said a press release.

