ADVERTISEMENT

Laser-based light and sound show to be inaugurated at Hussainsagar today

March 12, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, also the State BJP president, will be launching a laser-based light and sound show with a water screen and musical fountain on Hussainsagar lake on Tuesday.

The show depicts the story of the world’s most coveted diamond, Kohinoor, which was mined and from the rich soils of Telangana, its journey across cultures and continents - with the script written by SS Kanchi - under the supervision of Rajya Sabha MP and noted script writer S. Vijayendra Prasad.

Popular singer Sunita rendered the story while music director Vandematram Srinivas composed the music. A multipurpose gallery with roof top restaurant has been built in Sanjeevaiah Park to enable people to watch the show and this too will be inaugurated, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US