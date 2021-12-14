Larsen & Toubro Infotech opens delivery centre in Hyderabad

Facility to focus on delivering digital, data, and cloud solutions to global clients

Global technology consulting and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has set up a new delivery centre in Hyderabad.

The facility will focus on delivering digital, data, and cloud solutions to global clients. The 1.10 lakh sq ft centre is designed and equipped to house over 3,000 employees and hosts new-age amenities related to the safety, security, and overall well-being of employees, LTI said on Tuesday.

Executive Board member and COO of LTI Nachiket Deshpande said that the new centre will strengthen the company’s operations and play a critical role in its growth aspirations. “Hyderabad has a special place in global technology space that is further complemented by the vast talent pool and an encouraging support by the government,” he said in a release after inauguration of the facility.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the State government is keen to consolidate Telangana’s position as the preferred destination for technology solution providers and talent. “We have backed this resolve by the highest order of Ease of Doing Business, resulting in increased entry of global corporations like LTI, which in turn augment the overall ecosystem. I congratulate LTI on the launch of this new facility,” he said.

MoU with ISB

LTI, in the release, said that it has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ISB to conduct a research on digital readiness of firms. A Digital Readiness Index, expected to result from their association, will serve as a tool to assess the state of digitisation in enterprises.