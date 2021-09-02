Lapsed plans can be revived till Oct. 22: LIC

A special campaign of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to facilitate revival of lapsed policies will continue till October 22.

The insurance major, which had rolled out the two-month long campaign on August 23, is also facilitating revival of policies at its satellite offices. Further, claim forms can be submitted at any of its branches across the country.

Seeking to highlight the customer-centric initiatives it had initiated, LIC in a release on the Corporation entering 66th year of its existence on September 1 said it offered customers with the best products as per their changing needs. It sold a bouquet of 32 plans under Individual Business, each catering to different needs — Endowment, Term Assurance, Children, Pension, Micro Insurance, Health Insurance and Unit Linked products.

The market leader, with a market share of 66.18% in First Year Premium income and 74.58% in number of policies, sold 2.10 crore new policies in 2020-21. It registered 3.48% increase in new business in terms of the First Year Premium by collecting ₹1.84 lakh crore. During the fiscal, it settled 229.15 lakh claims amounting to ₹1,47,754 crore.

The LIC network comprise 8 zonal offices, 113 divisional offices, 74 customer zones, 2048 branch offices, 1,546 satellite offices as well as over 42,000 Premium Points and Life Plus Offices. It has more than one lakh employees and 13.53 lakh agents. The asset base is ₹38,04,610 crore, with Life Fund to the tune of ₹34,36,686 crore, the release said.