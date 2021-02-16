‘Landmark’ half dome to encase small Maula Ali shrine

Hyderabad

Conservation project taken up at heritage site; restoration of ceremonial arches to be a challenge though

The small Maula Ali shrine is set to get a huge dome as part of a massive construction and conservation project being carried out by the Al Kausar Trust.

“It will be a landmark dome that can be seen from anywhere in the city once it is completed,” said Syed Nazeer Hasan Abedi of the Al Kausar Trust which has taken up the project.

Protecting old structure

“It will be a half dome standing on pillars so that the old structure is encased and protected. The pillars will rise to 20 feet and the dome will cover the whole structure that exists on top,” informed Mr. Abedi, founder and trustee of the trust backed by a few NRIs.

“The first phase of the work at Maula Ali is over. The second phase work is ongoing. We have divided the work into five phases. We are building a museum which will house all the artefacts that have been donated to the shrine from 17th century onwards by the royalty and noblemen,” said Mr. Abedi.

“This is a very very famous place. But unfortunately it has been neglected by the Waqf as well as the community. We want it to gain its rightful place,” said Mr. Abedi.

Evident change

The change is already evident. On February 26, when the Urs procession from Bargah Hazrat Abbas, Diwan Deodi, culminates at the Maula Ali Ashoorkhana, the pilgrims will be in for a pleasant surprise: a clutch of amenities that didn’t exist sometime back have been added including some well-appointed toilets. A ramp takes them up to the first landing of the medieval religious site. The visitors now have to climb only 300 steps instead of the 550 earlier.

However, the biggest challenge will be restoring the ceremonial arches built by benefactors over the centuries. Many of them have suffered extensive damage.

The Al Kausar Trust has set up a lime-mortar mixing facility to create the plastering material for the restoration work. Scaffoldings have been erected for the arch at the second landing but it has been damaged due to vagaries of time and chipped away by vandals exposing the stone innards of the pillars.

It remains to be seen how the extensive construction and restoration work at the Maula Ali shrine will change the appearance of the medieval site which comes alive during the Urs of Hazrat Ali and during the first 10 days of Muharram.