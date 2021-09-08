Land worth ₹1,500 cr. allotted at ₹285 cr. to TRS MP: Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad

08 September 2021 23:53 IST

Congress spokesperson also questions BJP’s silence

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has alleged that the KCR government has unlawfully allocated 15 acres of government land in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, to M/s Red Fort Akbar Properties Private Limited, which is backed by TRS Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy and Indu Properties Shyamprasad Reddy.

“The market value of this land is about ₹1,500 crores but was given to Red Fort Akbar Properties Private Limited for just ₹285 crore. Why did the TRS government agree to alienate expensive land at cheaper price when former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy kept aside the same deal?” he questioned at a press conference here. He said Red Fort Akbar Properties Pvt Ltd., a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Indu Projects, was allotted 90 acres at Bachupally by Deccan Infrastructure & Land Holdings Limited (DILL), a subsidiary of AP Housing Board in 2007, to develop an integrated township. Instead of paying ₹477 crore at ₹5.30 crore per acre, it had just paid ₹285 crore, he claimed.

“The govt. defied the opinion of three Supreme Court judges on the issue when the entire case was challenged in the court,” he claimed. Mr. Sravan, who also wrote a letter to Chief Minister K. Chadrasekhar Rao seeking withdrawal of the land allotment, questioned BJP’s silence over the issue and more so when the Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple in on the land, which he claimed is being razed. Besides religious significance, the temple also has environmental importance, as it is located on a rock formation, he said.

