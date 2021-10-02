Land will be taken from the poor only if inevitable: CM

HYDERABAD:

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told the Assembly on Friday that the State government would not resume lands given to the poor (Dalit communities) unless it was inevitable and if at all it was taken the title holder would get regular compensation given for land acquisition on a par with others.

He stated that there were standing instructions to all the authorities concerned to pay regulation compensation to the assigned lands resumed, if inevitable, for public purposes such as projects and industries or other community needs.

In response to plea of members D. Anasuya alias Seethakka, M. Bhatti Vikramarka, Podem Veeriah (all Congress) and M. Raghunandan Rao (BJP) made during the short discussion on Haritha Haram, the Chief Minister said he would lead an all-party delegation to Delhi on the ‘podu’ (forest lands in cultivation by tribals) lands at the earliest. The members brought to the notice of the House that forest officials were attacking tribals at several places for doing ‘podu’ cultivation.

The Chief Minister stated that there were disputes between revenue and forest departments at several places over the ownership of lands and the survey of entire land planned by the government would resolve such issues by giving geographical coordinates to every bit of land.

According to an estimate, the extent of ‘podu’ lands was about 7 lakh acres in the State and the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Minister Satyavathi Rathod was looking into it.

Making it clear that title given under Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act would not give complete ownership of the land to those in its possession but would only allow forest-like cultivation, the Chief Minister said ROFR titles were given to 96,676 tribals for 3.48 lakh acres in the past by keeping 2005 as the cut-off date for having the land possession. However, it was required to be increased to give titles to others seeking for rights later.

The Chief Minister said it could be done only after identification of native tribals since Lambadas from Maharashtra were trespassing and encroaching on forest lands in erstwhile Adilabad district by migrating here and getting native and caste certificates illegally here for reservation and other benefits besides chopping forests for cultivation. Similarly, Gothi Koyas from Chhattisgarh were doing the same in the erstwhile Khammam and Warangal districts, harming the interests of local tribes.

He also assured the House of passing a resolution on the issue before taking the matter to the Centre’s notice along with the need to transfer back a few villages, out of seven mandals of erstwhile Khammam district merged with Andhra Pradesh without Telangana’s consent after formation of the State, as it left no land for even last rites/burial for some villages.