Land, sand, liquor mafias ruling the roost in TS: Revanth Reddy

February 16, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that sand, land and liquor mafia elements were ruling the roost under the current BRS dispensation in the State, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy said the Congress would liberate the State from the clutches of the “corruption-ridden regime” after nine months.

Lashing out at some ruling party leaders in the undivided Warangal district for allegedly trying to snatch the lands of farmers, the sole means of sustenance for their families, in the name of “land pooling” and on other pretexts, the TPCC chief said the Congress would foil such attempts and safeguard the lands of farmers.

He was addressing a street-corner meeting in Wardhannapet town on Thursday night after traversing through dozens of villages in the Wardhannapet constituency on the 10th day of his ongoing “Hath Se Hath Jodo” padayatra.

The first thing the Congress would do after coming to power in the State was to scrap Dharani portal, he said, alleging that 10 lakh acres of lands of poor people were snatched by greedy elements using the portal.

Both BRS government in the State and the BJP regime at the Centre had made the lives of people miserable by thrusting misrule, he charged, reiterating that the Congress would ameliorate the sufferings of people by implementing the “Warangal Declaration” to usher in pro-poor Indiramma Rajyam.

Condemning the alleged attack on Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkata Reddy by some ruling BRS cadre in Tungaturthi constituency in Nalgonda district on Thursday, he warned that the persons at the helm would face public ire if they continued to indulge in “acts of political vendetta. “

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, and Kisan Congress national leader Kodanda Reddy spoke.

