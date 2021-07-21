Land rates enhanced after acquiring them from farmers: TPCC leader

Hyderabad

21 July 2021 21:10 IST

Hiked registration charges should be withdrawn immediately: Mahesh Goud

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud has questioned the rationale behind increasing the registration charges after enhancing the land value for mopping up resources.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that when the government is getting huge resources through enhancement of land value, what is the need for increasing the registration charges, putting a burden on the poor and middle class. He demanded that the hiked registration charges be withdrawn immediately.

Mr. Goud saw a conspiracy behind not increasing the land value rates over the last few years and increasing them now, though it had the option of enhancing the same every year. He said government refrained from increasing the prices with an eye to procure lands from the poor at a cheaper rate for the projects.

After acquiring the same at a very low price, the land value has been increased. “If the land rates were increased earlier, government would have had to pay more money to the farmers,” he claimed.

He ridiculed the CM’s claim on Dalit Bandhu and asked if he was so concerned about Dalits’ financial empowerment, why were the Kokapet lands acquired from Dalit families and sold at thousands of crores. “He never takes decisions for the poor but always has a hidden political agenda,” he alleged.

Senior vice president of Congress Mallu Ravi has asked whether the rules apply only for the opposition parties, referring to TRS posters on billboards and on unauthorised buildings since Tuesday.

“We have complained to the GHMC authorities on the illegal flexis and posters put up across the city but there is no action,” he said in a statement.