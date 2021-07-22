Land oustees complain of leaking of houses

SIDDIPET

22 July 2021 18:38 IST

It was living in a hell for many of the oustees of Mallannasagar who were provided accommodation at Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally near Gajwel town. For the past three days, incessant rains have been taking place in the district and Gajwel received 42 mm rainfall followed 49 mm in Jagadevpur. 36.6 in Markook and 68 mm in Kondapaka mandals. With heavy rains rains taking place, several houses have been facing the problem of leaking of water from rooftops. They had to keep some plastic vessels to arrest the spread of droplets of water.

At some places in the colony drains got clogged, making water come back into houses.

Many oustees shared the pathetic conditions prevailing in the colony on social media, alleging that officials were not paying the required attention. They claim that their old houses in the village were far better than the new houses.

Advertising

Advertising