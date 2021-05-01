Land grab charges against Eatala

MEDAK

01 May 2021 00:54 IST

Farmers alleged they were forced to sell their land for meagre amount

Serious allegations were levelled on Friday evening against Health Minister Eatala Rajender that he had ‘grabbed’ about 20 acres of assignment land at Achampet in Masaipet mandal of Medak district.

According to sources, eight farmers reportedly wrote a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that Mr. Rajender had grabbed their land.

A poultry farm was set up by Mr. Rajender in the name of his wife Jamuna and son Nithin, some time ago, named “Jamuna Poultry Farms”.

Now, some farmers who own assigned land adjacent to the poultry farm alleged that the Health Minister ‘eyed’ their land and pressurised them to sell these. Some of them were even offered ₹1.5 lakh-₹3 lakh an acre to sell their land.

Charges were levelled against the Minister’s relatives for using influence and even roping in the police of Veldurthi to put pressure on the farmers in this regard. A few farmers were allegedly lathi-charged also.

“We were forced to sign some papers at the MRO but were not taken inside the registration office. Some of us were paid. We lodged a complaint with MLA Ch. Madan Reddy and others, but to no avail,” said Srinivas, a farmer from the village. The farmers alleged that they were paid peanuts when the land rates were anywhere between ₹30 to ₹40 lakh.

Another farmer alleged that the then Sub-Inspector of Veldurthi, Gangadhar, threatened them and forced them to sell their land. The role of one Suri and another Yanjala Sudhakar Reddy, allegedly close associates of Mr. Rajender, were pointed out in the entire episode.

Then Collector K. Dharma Reddy and Joint Collector Nagesh, who are facing corruption allegations, were being quoted by some TV channels to be approached by the Health Minister for regularising about 20 acres of assignment land adjacent to the poultry farm. However, they rejected the request stating it was not possible.