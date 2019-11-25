Land allotted for Christian burial ground

The State government has decided to earmark 68.32 acres of land for burial grounds for Christian community in different parts of Medchal and Rangareddy districts.

The members of the Christian community led by bishops and pastors called on State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar on Monday and thanked the government for allotting the land.

The delegation told Mr. Vinod Kumar that their demand for land remained unresolved for the past several decades and the government, headed by Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao, took the initiative of fulfilling it. They said the community has planned to organise a public meeting as a thanksgiving gesture to the Chief Minister soon.

A preparatory meeting for deciding the date and venue of the public meeting would be held on Wednesday, they informed Mr. Vinod Kumar. The delegation expressed willingness to meet the CM soon.