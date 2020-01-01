Land Acquisition special collector to be under Municipal Administration and Urban development

The State government has, on Monday, issued orders keeping the post of Special Collector, Land Acquisition, at the disposal of the department of Municipal Administration and Urban development (MA&UD) for use by GHMC Commissioner.

The post has been with the Commissioner of Land Acquisition, Relief & Rehabilitation under the Irrigation and Command Area Development department so far.

Personal assistant to the Special Collector will henceforth monitor the day-to-day operations at the office of the Special Collector in I&CAD department, the order said.

The decision to keep the Special Collector post at the disposal of MA&UD department was taken in view of the circuitous process for land acquisition in district collectorates for various projects to develop urban infrastructure in Hyderabad, sources informed.

Land acquisition process for the ongoing SRDP project in the city has been a challenge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), considering that the job has to be done in coordination with four district administrations — Hyderabad, Medchal, Sangareddy and Rangareddy.