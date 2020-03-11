Land acquisition for MGBS-Falaknuma metro stretch soon: KTR

The State government will shortly commence the process for acquiring land for completion of the 5-km stretch of metro rail between MGBS and Falaknuma.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao told the Legislative Assembly that 93 religious and sensitive structures fall within the 5-km metro route in Old City of which 18 were likely to be affected because of road widening and metro alignment. These structures were, however, proposed to be saved using engineering solutions.

The Minister was replying to a query by Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen member Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Pasha Quadri said people in Old City were eagerly waiting for the commencement of metro rail works in the area.

Stressing the need to protect the religious and sensitive structures that were likely to be affected by the project, he wanted the government to communicate a specific time frame by which the works would commence. Mr. Rama Rao said the government was serious about ensuring effective public transport system and had, therefore, allocated huge funds for taking up infrastructure works in the GHMC area.

The MLAs representing the constituencies in Old City should coordinate with the officials concerned in ensuring acquisition of the land required for the project and the government was committed to start the works on a war footing. To another question, the Minister said the L&T, which was entrusted the metro rail project, the largest in the PPP mode, had been asked to provide monthly passes to metro passengers, and the government would also consider the request to extend timings of metro trains beyond 10 p.m.

Asked about the Centre’s contribution to the project, he said it had sanctioned ₹1,450 crore as its contribution towards viability gap funding. Of this, ₹1,200 crore had been released so far.

To a question by TRS member K.P. Vivekananda about the scope for extending metro rail project between JNTU and Hi-Tec City, Mr. Rama Rao said the government was considering an elevated BRTS corridor on the route while introducing tram was also being examined to ease the traffic congestion in the area. Launch of works on setting up of bike stations received an enthusiastic response from a majority of the passengers and works for setting up of around 20 multi-level parking complexes would also be taken up soon.

On the metro works connecting the airport, he said the detailed project report of airport metro express corridor was under examination and a decision regarding its implementation would be taken soon.