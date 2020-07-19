Lancet study should be an eye-opener for KCR: Congress

Telangana, along with Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, is the most vulnerable to coronavirus in India as per the study published in the latest edition of The Lancet, the leading medical journal in the world, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman, Marri Shashidhar Reddy.

At least this study should awaken Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and he should realise that he is solely responsible for the way things have been handled, the ex-Minister said in a statement. “People of Telangana feel let down as systems have not been put in place to deal with the situation and there has been a lack of transparency. Cases and deaths have been under-reported and Telangana ranks the lowest in terms of tests per million because KCR has failed to follow advice of experts and organisations like WHO and ICMR,” he alleged.

Stating that Congress cadre responded with agony over the situation in Telangana during its ‘SpeakUpTelangana’ online campaign, Mr. Reddy demanded COVID-19 treatment be brought under Aarogyashri and treatment charges by private hospitals regulated apart from bringing 50% of their beds under government control.