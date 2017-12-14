Lambadas caution against delisting them from STs

Cutting across party lines, Lambadas from different parts of the State gathered in the city and warned the governments that any attempt to remove Lambadas from Scheduled Tribes list would be countered with agitations.

Apparenty in a show of strength after the Adivasis demanded that Lambadas be removed from ST category charging them with garnering all the benefits meant for STs.

Those who attended the conference included ruling party MP from Mahabubabad Sitarama Naik, MLA Ramulu Naik, former Union minister Balram Naik, former minister Redya Naik and Ramesh Rathod, among others. Mr. Sitaram Naik said that the Lambadas were being unfairly targetted by some people. He said Lambadas settled here 400 years ago and among them 90% were still dependent on distilling gudumba and had no access to education and other facilities.

Mr. Redya Naik said that some groups were trying to create a wedge between Adivasis and Lambadas and their plans would be exposed soon.

The leader also warned that Lambadas were a sizeable strength and no party can ignore them and they would go to any extent to safeguard their interests. Large number of people from different parts of Telangana gathered at Saroornagar for the event.