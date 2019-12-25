Lamakaan turns fortress of security

Lamakaan looked like a besieged fortress on Tuesday morning as dozens of policemen threw a dragnet of security around the open cultural space.

The scheduled talk was on “Discussion on CAA, NRC and NPR with Jamia Milia Islamia students”.

“We received information that some people will disrupt the programme. That is why we have put so much security in place,” said a police official deployed at the location.

No disruption

However, there was no disruption as Ayesha Renna and Ladeeda Farzana spoke about the fateful evening of December 15, near their university and why the struggle against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens is important.

“This is a matter of our existence. Our survival. That’s why people have taken control of the struggle. We don’t want any amendment to CAA. The law should be scrapped,” said Ms. Renna who is a student of JMI.

“We are not heroes. We have been thrust into limelight because of the TV footage and photographs. We are actually representing a lot of brave girls who have not been seen on TV and photos but are carrying on the struggle,” said Ms. Renna on Tuesday.