Lalu Prasad invites KCR to enter national politics to fight BJP

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tejasvi Yadav with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, when he made a courtesy call at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Former Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, former MLC Sunil Singh and former MLA Bhola Yadav are also seen.

HYDERABAD

11 January 2022 21:49 IST

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejasvi Yadav meets Telangana Chief Minister

Rashtriya Janata Dal president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday invited Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take the lead in national politics in the fight against BJP.

The invitation came in the midst of a meeting Mr. Rao had with Mr. Lalu’s son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejasvi Prasad Yadav at the former’s camp office. Significantly, Mr. Tejasvi called on Mr. Rao three days after the general secretaries of CPI and CPI (M) met Mr. Rao separately to discuss the unity of parties to pull down the BJP-led government at the Centre.

As Mr. Tejasvi and Mr. Rao were discussing the anarchic rule of BJP at the Centre, the latter called up Mr. Tejasvi’s father over phone, when the senior Yadav urged Mr. Rao to play a role at the national level befitting his good work in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

After Mr. Rao enquired about Mr. Lalu’s health, the latter invited the TRS supremo to Patna for further follow-up discussions. Mr. Lalu recalled the support of RJD for the formation of Telangana State and complimented Mr. Rao over his struggles and sacrifices for separate Telangana. Mr. Rao achieved his objective and he was taking the State on path of development, making the nation proud. His experience of running a government favourable to all castes, religions and the downtrodden was needed for the country, Mr. Yadav said, according to sources.

Mr. Lalu also insisted that all secular parties unite to rid the country of the anarchic rule of BJP. The country should not be allowed to go to ruins. “You must take the lead,” he told Mr. Rao.

Earlier, at the meeting Mr. Tejasvi and Mr. Rao were of the view that there was an urgent need for democratic and secular forces to unite for repulsing the divisive and undemocratic policies of BJP. The two leaders came to the conclusion just like when Mr. Rao met the Left parties’ top brass, that an action plan be chalked out shortly in the struggles against the BJP, sources said.

The struggles of parties at national level should be focussed on intensifying the unity of secular and democratic forces. The message was instantly conveyed to Mr. Lalu over phone, they added.

Mr. Tejasvi enquired from Mr. Rao about the welfare programmes of the government and development of agriculture and irrigation sectors in the State. They discussed the latest political situation in Uttar Pradesh which was going to polls. They analysed that a Minister quitting UP Cabinet and some MLAs of BJP deserting the party were indications of bad time for the party in elections. The support extended by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party in UP was a major development in this context.