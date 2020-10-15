Lakes in GHMC’s East Zone swell

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 01:02 IST

About 10 to 12 lakes in the East Zone (L.B.Nagar Zone) of GHMC have breached under the effect of incessant rains for the past three to four days, spreading over adjoining colonies and inundating them.

GHMC officials said the lakes included Nagole Cheruvu, Bandlaguda Cheruvu, Bathula Cheruvu, Kummari Kunta and Kaprai Cheruvu in Hayatnagar circle, Errakunta in Nacharam, Nalla Cheruvu, Ramantapur Pedda Cheruvu and Ramantapur Chinna Cheruvu in Uppal Circle, and Saroornagar lake and Bairamalguda lake in Saroornagar Circle. Besides, Kapra lake too is filled to the brim.

At least 70 colonies have been drowned to varying extent by the lakes, while residents of six to seven extremely low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations. Hariharapuram Colony in B.N.Reddy Nagar has been completely submerged, officials informed.

Flood water is being let out from all lakes through surplus nalas, while lakes such as Ramantapur Pedda Cheruvu and Kaprai Cheruvu for which surplus drains are heavily constructed, are being emptied using high capacity pump sets.