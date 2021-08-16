Lake police saved 285 lives in over 7 months

Hyderabad

16 August 2021 19:58 IST

In the past seven-and-half months, the Hyderabad Lake Police, who guard Hussainsagar surroundings have saved as many 285 people who tried to end their lives by jumping into the water body.

Last week alone, they rescued 15 people while two ended their lives.

The surroundings of the lake are a favourite tourism place for people to come and relax as it refreshens their minds and heals their souls, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

Because of the mass gathering around Hussainsagar lake, the question of security and suicidal deaths, crime control has become a matter of concern for city police. The Lake police have put in their earnest endeavour to keep on modifying the police surveillance on people who come to end their lives, he said.

It was started with the view to make the lake area tourist-friendly, vices-free and crime-free area, Mr Kumar said, adding that since August 1, the teams have saved 23 lives.

On Saturday, he appreciated and felicitated inspector B. Dhana Laxmi, constables Abhilash Yadav, L. Raju, N. Naveen Kumar and Home Guards Krishna Yadav, B. Yadagiri, Syed Dawood, Imam Basha and K. Ashok Goud for their good work in saving human lives.