Hyderabad

Lake police save two lives

Family squabble cited as reason

Lake Police saved the lives of two women who attempted to jump into Hussainsagar on Monday.

In the first case, a 20-year-old woman was stopped at the ‘Love Hyderabad’ sign before she could end her life. A quarrel with her mother-in-law had pushed her to commit suicide. In the second case, the police stopped a 44-year-old woman who had a quarrel with her husband and attempted suicide.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 1:54:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/lake-police-save-two-lives/article18968447.ece

