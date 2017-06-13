Lake police save two lives

Lake Police saved the lives of two women who attempted to jump into Hussainsagar on Monday.

In the first case, a 20-year-old woman was stopped at the ‘Love Hyderabad’ sign before she could end her life. A quarrel with her mother-in-law had pushed her to commit suicide. In the second case, the police stopped a 44-year-old woman who had a quarrel with her husband and attempted suicide.