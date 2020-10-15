Lake embankment collapse cuts off Bengaluru highway

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 00:55 IST

With Palle Cheruvu and Appa Cheruvu overflowing, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar cautioned commuters against taking the Shamshabad Bengaluru Highway, as it is damaged, and to use the Outer Ring Road instead. He also requested curious onlookers to stay at home.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cyberabad Traffic Police issued an advisory, alerting travellers of the collapse in embankment of lake in Shamshabad. “Due to collapse of the embankment of a lake near Shamshabad, the NH 44 is cut off. Hence, public going towards Airport, Shamshabad, Kurnool, Bengaluru are advised to use ORR instead of PVNR Expressway and NH-44,” his tweet read.

Advertising

Advertising