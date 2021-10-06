Lakaram tank bund undervideo surveillance

KHAMMAM

The equipment is installed at a cost of ₹20 lakh

Ahead of the festival season, the 2.6 km-long Lakaram tank bund, the popular recreation spot in the town, has been brought under a comprehensive round-the-clock video surveillance system with the installation of as many as 64 high-resolution Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras last week.

The sophisticated CCTV cameras were installed at vantage points on the tank bund at a cost of ₹20 lakh to keep the public space, quite popular among morning walkers and nature lovers for its scenic beauty and fitness infrastructure, safe and ensure security of visitors.

The lake encompassing a boating facility, a park, an open gym and a sky cycling sporting facility, among other attractions, has emerged a major recreation spot in the fort town.

After a pandemic-induced break earlier this year, work on the 220-metre-long suspension foot overbridge across the lake picked up and reached the final stages, sources said.

Giving a fillip to the digital initiatives, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar recently announced that he would soon donate around 500 Closed Circuit TV cameras for police department’s Nenu Saitham, community policing programme, to strengthen video surveillance in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities gave their nod for setting up 60 CCTV cameras at the railway station in the town.