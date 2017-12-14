Laid-off Verizon employees to move HRC

A day after the lay-offs at Verizon Data Services India Pvt Limited (VDS), the Forum of IT Professionals said it would help the former employees move the State Human Rights Commission.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, forum founding member Kiran Chandra said, “We are helping the employees approach the State Human Rights Commission. We are going there with them tomorrow. We will be meeting the labour commissioner as well.”

While the forum had contacted the Department of Labour on behalf of the retrenched employees, a formal complaint is yet to be filed.

Mr. Chandra also said that as per ‘internal sources’, VDS management on Thursday held a meeting with its current employees where the issue was discussed. At the meeting, the employees were said to have raised concern over the manner in which the employees were asked to leave.

A former employee who was retrenched on December 12 said apart from the staff from the HR team, there were others who are not direct recruits in the meeting room. He did not rule out intimidation.

For their part, a VDS spokesperson denied the claim and said that the respect and dignity of employees was of utmost importance to them. “Respect is one of our core values and upholding employee dignity is non-negotiable,” the spokesperson said.