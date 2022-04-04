Lack of shelter in airport parking makes cabbies swelter

April 04, 2022 00:04 IST

Even as the mercury continues to rise, the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC has claimed that cab drivers have no choice but to brave the scorching heat, thanks to inadequate shade in the airport parking space.

Shaik Salauddin from the JAC said cab drivers, including those who are associated with Ola and Uber, have been parking their cabs in a space earmarked for them near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. With the temperatures soaring, and the current heatwave spell, matters have become worse.

“Hundreds of cabs reach the spot every day. How long can drivers sit in their cars and wait for passengers? It is so hot that they are placing bed sheets and other pieces of cloth on windshields and windows to shield themselves from the sun. This can help keep out the heat for a very short time. But the problem remains as cars become as hot as a furnace. This could affect their health,” he said.

The JAC said they are requesting authorities at the airport to understand their plight and have demanded that a shelter be constructed. This could help during monsoon and winter too, they said. “There should also be a drinking water facility for the drivers so that they can stay hydrated and avoid falling sick,” the JAC added.