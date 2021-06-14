Lack of industrial oxygen hits SRDP works

Central government had imposed restrictions on its production due to COVID-19 second wave

Several of the city’s infrastructural works have reached an impasse owing to unavailability of oxygen cylinders, as restrictions have been imposed on the use of the precious gas.

Keeping in view the huge demand for oxygen cylinders vis-à-vis their scarcity during COVID-19 second wave, the Central government had imposed restrictions on the production of industrial oxygen. Industries have been issued instructions to limit the production to medical oxygen till further notification, due to which all the projects involving welding works have come to a grinding halt.

The projects include several components of the GHMC’s big-ticket Strategic Road Development Plan, under which flyovers, steel bridges and underpasses are planned at various locations of the city to facilitate signal free traffic flow. The stalled works include all except where the construction is still at the stage of laying foundations or raising pillars. Once the pillars are put in place, all other works such as installing the girders, and slabbing require welding, hence oxygen.

Various structures at Shaikpet, Kothaguda, Botanical Garden, Shilpa Layout, L.B.Nagar, Bairamalguda, Nagole, and Bahadurpura are a few works which have been hit by the paucity of the gas. Though works for the steel bridges at VST and Nalgonda Crossroads have begun, they are still at foundation stage, and do not require welding job as yet. Supply of oxygen for infrastructural works has been stopped since second week of April when the second wave was at its peak. Since then, workers from other States, specialising in welding work have begun to leave the city, informed Engineering officials from GHMC.

“Though the contractors asked us to write a recommendation letter to the Industries department seeking relaxation for public works, we have not agreed as human lives are more precious than the projects,” a senior official shared. Though it was initially expected that the restrictions on production of industrial oxygen would be relaxed from June 15, there has not been any clarity on the issue so far, he said.