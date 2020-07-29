Labs on wheels for COVID testing in containment zones

To test people living in containment zones for COVID-19, mobile testing laboratories were rolled out by Health Minister Eatala Rajender at the State Health Campus in Koti on Wednesday evening.

These labs on wheels, tailed by ambulances, will have 10 to 12 counters to collect samples for testing. Around 20 mobile labs will be made available in a few days. The labs, which have four oxygen beds too, are titled Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (iMASQ).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajender said since it is difficult to move scores of people to sample collection centre, the mobile labs are expected to be of great help. If anyone tests positive and has symptoms, they will be shifted to hospitals, he said, adding that this is another step towards early detection of COVID-19. He showered praise on all doctors, nurses, Class IV staff and patient care providers for their relentless services during this health crisis.

Bed availability info

The mobile labs have been provided by VERA Smart Healthcare, along with 20 ambulances. VERA Smart Healthcare representatives said the facility can provide real-time status of bed availability in hospitals. This will help shift a patient to the nearest hospital where beds are available.

Till July 7, only RT-PCR tests were conducted in government and private laboratories. A maximum of 6,500 tests a day were conducted at all labs. The results used to take anywhere between two and five days, resulting in anxiety for those who were tested.

Rapid antigen tests were introduced on July 8 to detect coronavirus. Those who test positive are declared to have COVID-19. The number of tests in the State shot up. However, there is always a chance for false negative (person will have coronavirus but result will be negative). Officials said that those who test negative and have symptoms are followed up with RT-PCR tests.

Apart from major laboratories, the rapid antigen tests are performed at primary health centres, Area Hospitals and District Hospitals across the State. Altogether, there are around 1,100 testing centres.

In a day, between 10,000 and 19,000 tests are conducted in a day. The mobile labs will further help in early detection of the virus. Early treatment helps in better recovery. Besides, isolating patients during early stages helps prevent further spread of the virus.

Mr Rajender said 81% of the people who test positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic. They are either isolated at home or at government institutions. Though the Health Minister said the condition of people in home isolation is monitored through ‘104’ call centre.

COVID-19 patients have, however, complained that they neither received calls nor anyone visited to know if other members of their family or close contacts are symptomatic.