Labourer arrested for stealing ambulance from Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital premises

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 21, 2022 01:00 IST

Chilkalguda police arrested a habitual thief and recovered an ambulance that was reported as lost from the premises of Gandhi Hospital in the wee hours of Monday.

The complaint was by Lingampally Srinivas, an ambulance driver from Karimnagar, who brought a patient to the emergency ward at the hospital around 2 a.m. on Monday. The ambulance was missing from the place when he returned after admitting the patient 10 minutes later.

The lost vehicle was recovered from Kaki Yadagiri, a labourer from New Bhoiguda. The police said the accused had a history of three similar offences registered in Gandhinagar police limits.

In a separate case, Amberpet police arrested a habitual offender and recovered 11 two-wheelers.

Police said Shaik Farooq, a worker at Malakpet Gunj market, along with M. Amar Rajkumar Reddy, a bike mechanic of Moosarambagh, had planned to commit vehicle thefts. They sold the vehicles to one Mohammed Rasheed at cheaper price.

It was found that Farooq was earlier involved in 12 cases registered in Saroornagar, Uppal, Balapur, Meerpet, Hayathnagar, Kanchanbagh and Amberpet. Nine more offences were detected with his arrest.

