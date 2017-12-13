Labour dept. cracks down on shops

As the stage is being set for the World Telugu Conference slated to commence on December 15, the Labour department has decided to crack the whip on the shops and establishments across the State which fail to display their signboards in Telugu.

The department has launched a special drive to identify the establishments and outlets that are not displaying signboards in Telugu for the past few days. Most of The department had identified around 4,500 shops and establishments that failed to put up boards in Telugu. A majority of 2,414 shops and establishments identified are located in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

“The number of such shops and establishments will increase in the coming days as we intensify the special drive,” Labour Commissioner Nadeed Ahmed told The Hindu that the department was considering stringent action against those that did not comply with the rules. and the violation could invite cancellation of the registration of such outlets.

Mandatory display of signboards in the local language, in this instance Telugu, was an old provision under the Shops & Establishments Act and the department can take action against those not complying with the guidelines under the Act.

“It is a pre-requisite under the Act to register the shops and establishments and they should ensure compliance with the existing provisions under the labour laws. We can cancel the registration of such establishments which fail to adhere to the rules,” he said.