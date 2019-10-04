Lab technician nabbed for ISRO scientist’s murder

The police apprehended a 39-year-old lab technician in connection with the murder of a scientist of National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO.

S. Suresh Kumar (52) was murdered in his Ameerpet flat on Monday night with injuries to the back of his head. The victim was staying alone; his wife Indira Suresh Kumar, a manager at a public sector bank, stays in Chennai along with their daughter while their son is in the US.

Police identified the accused as J. Lingaiah, a lab technician working at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre in Ameerpet and a resident of Sai Balaji Hostel in Ameerpet.

Lingaiah’s arrest was firmed up after the police gathered clues about his criminal intentions with the help of Internet. Police said he was gathering information online on how to commit murder. They analysed CCTV footage and recovered the accused’s fingerprint and the victim’s phone from the scene of the crime.

The accused targeted the scientist after taking his financial position into consideration and the fact that he lived alone. Lingaiah sought to exploit this and ‘perform unnatural acts’. He allegedly expected monetary favours in return. However, when that did not materialise, he hatched a plan to kill Suresh Kumar.

On September 30, police said the duo spent some time at the victim’s home. Lingaiah then got into an argument over money and attacked him with a knife, causing serious injuries, said police.