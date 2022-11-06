Lab-grown mini human organs to unravel next frontier of drug discovery

‘Advancements in stem cell tech, ability to manipulate genome and alter cell properties have resulted in better model systems that physiologically, structurally mimic human organ functions’

Miniature versions of human organs grown in the lab, organoids and microfluidic chips lined with human cells, collectively called Micro-Physiological Systems (MPS), are being touted as the next frontier of drug discovery field.

“MPS offer next level systems in drug development and provide an opportunity to develop anthropocentric models where human beings are the central entity,” said CEO of Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB, N.Madhusudhana Rao.

Recently, the United States passed the FDA Modernisation Act allowing drug companies to use proven non-animal methods to test drug candidates in suitable cases. The next generation of drug discovery models was the topic of discussion in the recently held European Molecular Biology Organisation’s (EMBO) five-day lecture course organised by Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems, a centre at AIC-CCMB.

The current drug development paradigm involves testing the effect of a drug candidate on various animal models, and on the basis of these observations, conjecture about its effects in humans. But, since nearly 90% of drug candidates fail during clinical trials, there is a need to improvise the current drug development pipeline, he said.

Advancements in stem cell technologies, ability to manipulate the genome and alter cell properties coupled with advances in material sciences, microfluidics and 3D printing have enabled development of better model systems that physiologically and structurally mimic human organ functions, explained Mr.Rao, main organiser of the event.

Some research groups are also combining multiple organ systems to create a “human-on-a-chip” in the lab. Several such organoids and microfluidic chips are now being developed, such as lung-on-a-chip, liver-on-a-chip, heart-on-a-chip and others.

While many of these systems are able to mimic various aspects of human biology, incorporation of oxygen, nutrient supply, immune cells, and microbiome population are areas of active investigation and were discussed in the meeting.

Several speakers from the industry discussed how these systems are now being used by pharma companies to study the effect of environmental agents, immune responses, vaccine testing, drug testing, and safety assessments. But, there is also a need to develop a set of standard guidelines and framework for their use which would help reduce variabilities in these systems from lab-to-lab or company-to-company, they said.

The meeting also had a hands-on-demo on building these microfluidic organ-on-chip devices for students. “It is clear that the world is moving towards developing and adopting micro-physiological systems, that are cutting down on time and cost of drug discovery, in addition to considerably reducing animal usage,” said emeritus scientist at CSIR-CCMB and co-organiser V. Radha.