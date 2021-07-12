L. Ramana takes membership of TRS

Close associate of TJS chief quits party, likely to join TRS

Former president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana L. Ramana took the membership of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) formally on Monday, four days after meeting Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Primary membership of the party was given to Mr. Ramana by working president of TRS and Minister for Municipal Administration, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao. Mr. Ramana is expected to join the party publicly at a meeting to be held on July 16 in the presence of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr. Ramana is a two-time MLA from Jagitial and one time MP from Karimnagar and was a member of the N. Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet during 1994-96 in combined Andhra Pradesh. He was given the portfolio of Handlooms and Textiles and also worked as the Chairman of AP Khadi Village Industries Board. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 and was elected to Assembly for the second time in 2009.

Later, Mr. Ramana had an hour-long meeting with Ministers K. Eshwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Rajya Sabha member B. Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs K. Vidyasagar Rao and Dr. M. Sanjay and others at Ministers’ Quarters.

Four corporators of Congress of Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation, councillors of Thumukunta Municipality (2) and Ghatkesar Municipality (1) and 3 MPTC members of Shamirpet mandal also joined TRS in the presence of Mr. Rama Rao and Minister C. Malla Reddy at TRS Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) also suffered a set back with one of its key leaders and a close associate of party president M. Kodandaram, P. Srisail Reddy, quit the party and is likely to join TRS soon.