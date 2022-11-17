KVPS holds dharna for the cause of Dalits

November 17, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) staged a dharna in Khammam on Thursday demanding financial assistance of ₹10 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to all Dalit families for their economic empowerment.

Addressing the dharna, KVPS district general secretary N. Manohar said that the onus of extending the ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme to each Dalit family lies on the State government to ensure their upliftment and enable them to tread the path of financial self-reliance.

He further demanded that the State government increase free power supply up to 300 units per month for Dalit families, sanction loans from the SC Corporation, and redress the grievances of students of social welfare hostels immediately.

KVPS leaders M Bharathi, Saidulu and others spoke.

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US