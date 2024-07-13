GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumaraswamy assures revival of HMT MTL, action to protect company’s land 

The unit in Hyderabad was doing well until a few years ago and used to manufacture for ISRO, defence and other sectors

Updated - July 13, 2024 11:48 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 11:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy being briefed by an official at HMT Machine & Tools factory during his visit to the facility in Hyderabad with Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy being briefed by an official at HMT Machine & Tools factory during his visit to the facility in Hyderabad with Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has assured that the State-owned HMT Machine & Tools (HMT MTL) will be considered for revival and measures would be initiated to retrieve and protect the immovable assets belonging to the company.

“It will be fully considered for revitalisation... a way forward will be sought under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision,” he said after visiting the HMT MTL unit here along with Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

In dire straits

Mr.Kumaraswamy, who inspected the facility and was briefed by officials on the large machinery and their condition, said he had held a series of meetings on HMT after assuming office as Minister of Heavy Industries. “I visited the units in Bengaluru and in Pinjore, Haryana... HMT units across the country face the same issue. In Hyderabad, HMT MTL was in a good position a few years ago and used to manufacture, including for ISRO, defence and other sectors. Due to several reasons, it encountered difficulties,” he said.

The Minister, who also engaged with both current and retired workers and held a meeting with the management board, promised action to retrieve HMT land across the country that had been encroached. “In many places, the company has a large land [parcels]. There is illegal encroachment in some places. The encroached land will be confiscated through legal action,” he said.

He gave instructions to the officials in this regard, a release on his visit said on Friday. He assured that the issues raised by the workforce will be discussed with the authorities concerned. CMD of the company Rajesh Kohli and department head Rajababu were present.

