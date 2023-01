January 23, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kulsumpet police said they have identified the three accused persons involved in the murder of a man in full public view on Sunday evening.

Inspector T.Ashok Kumar said, “We have identified the three suspects as Akash, Sonu and Tillu after going through the CCTV footage and video recordings made by passersby. We have formed special teams and are expecting a breakthrough soon.”