Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysian Airlines flight returns to Hyderabad due to technical snag

A Malaysian Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur returned back to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the wee hours of Thursday, June 20, 2024, due to a technical issue.

Flight MH 199 departed from RGIA at 12.30 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 7.10 a.m. However, shortly after takeoff, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft experienced a technical engine problem and returned to Hyderabad, landing at 3.58 a.m. The aircraft was reportedly carrying 138 passengers and crew.

A video posted by a passenger from inside the plane shows sparks coming from the aircraft’s engine while in the air.

