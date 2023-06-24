ADVERTISEMENT

KU vice-chancellor highlights historical significance of Medaram jatara in UK University

June 24, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

He dwelt upon the cultural aspects of the indigenous communities in India and their role in the conservation of environment and sustainable development

The Hindu Bureau

Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Thatikonda Ramesh made a presentation titled ‘Indigenous Knowledge, Culture and Green Futures: The Koyas of Telangana’ at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, the U.K..

Prof. Ramesh visited the University as part of a collaborative project. The programme was sponsored by the host university, according to a press release. In his presentation, he dwelt upon the cultural aspects of the indigenous communities in India and their role in the conservation of environment and sustainable development.

He traced their food habits, modes of living, worship and their worldview with particular reference to the Koya Tribe in Telangana. He mentioned that the Koyas, living close to nature, have developed their unique methods of agriculture, food gathering and making wooden utensils and instruments. He also touched upon their forms of music and dance. Prof. Ramesh also explained their healing methods, ethno medicinal plants used by them to treat various diseases. He elaborated on the historical significance of Medaram jatara, the largest tribal festival in Asia.

The partnership will be strengthened further by the visit of delegates from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David to Kakatiya University this year for a long-time collaboration, the press release added.

