KU students lathi-charged for staging protest

Tension prevailed at Kakatiya University on Wednesday as students were allegedly lathi-charged by police for staging a protest demanding postponement of examinations that are scheduled to begin from November 29. Several students received minor injuries during the lathi-charge. Alleging that the exams were being conducted before the completion of syllabus, the students said not even stipulated number of classes have been conducted for the first, third and fifth semester students.

ABVP leader Ram Babu said it was mandatory to take classes for 90 days before conducting the exams. “However, since the beginning of the academic year, the admission process went on till September under Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). Several holidays were declared during Dasara and during the TSRTC employees’ strike. As a result, only about 40 to 45 classes have been conducted for students of all three semesters,” he said. The student leader said they represented the issue to the registrar 15 days ago. “Even one week ago, we requested the registrar to postpone the exams. We did not receive any response from him and hence decided to stage a protest. While the first-semester students have the opportunity to write supplementary exams, the third and fifth semester students will face detention upon failure and will have to waste an entire academic year under the Choice Based Credit System,” he said.

The students asked the officials to intervene in the issue.