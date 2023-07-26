ADVERTISEMENT

KU adjunct professor selected to prestigious body

July 26, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. Sadanandam Abbagani

Prof. Sadanandam Abbagani, currently adjunct professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Kakatiya University, Warangal, has been elected Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), UK.

The fellowship is the highest level of membership in Royal Society of Biology and is bestowed on a scholar of talent and eminence in appreciation of his scientific contribution and research in Biology, according to a press release.

Prof. Sadanandam visited Germany as a Research Fellow four times and travelled to Australia, Hungary and Netherlands as part of his research pursuits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He received several distinguished awards and served the university in different academic and administrative capacities in the past.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US