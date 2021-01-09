KTR’s programmes marred by strident protests

HYDERABAD

09 January 2021 20:21 IST

BJP corporators protest exclusion of their names in plaques, Congress irked at breach of protocol

The series of inaugurations and foundation laying ceremonies on Saturday attended by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, were marred by raucous and concerted protests by the opposition.

Newly-elected BJP corporators along with their party colleagues, protested at different venues about their names not being mentioned on the plaques, while MP A. Revanth Reddy entered into an argument about breach of protocol. Unperturbed by the uproar, however, Mr. Rama Rao attended all the programmes and appealed to the Opposition for calm and decency in politics.

Tension prevailed at Mohan Nagar in L.B. Nagar circle after the minister had left the venue post inauguration of two reservoirs built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). Though the launch was scheduled for 12.30 p.m., the minister had left the venue before noon, by the time Mr. Revanth Reddy, another prominent invitee, arrived. Incited, Mr. Reddy entered into a heated argument with Minister Ch. Malla Reddy and legislator D. Sudheer Reddy who were at the venue. Congress workers and local leaders ripped off the TRS flags adorning the way, allegedly in retaliation for the removal of Congress party flags by municipal workers. Slogans were raised, and spot protests were conducted, causing severe traffic jam on Kothapet-Nagole road. To control the situation, the police took Mr. Revanth Reddy into detention.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rama Rao laid foundation stones for the GHMC zonal office building at Domalguda, and the modern market at Narayanguda, besides inaugurating the double-bedroom housing complex in Baghlingampally and a multipurpose sports complex at Adikmet. At all the venues, the newly elected BJP corporators along with their supporters protested inclusion of the names of incumbent corporators instead of theirs on the stone plaques. At Domalguda, the corporator G. Rachana Sri questioned non-inclusion of MLC N. Ramachander Rao’s name on the plaque, while at Baghlingampally, corporator Ravi Chary questioned why he was not called to the event.

Mr. Rama Rao, however, placated them on both occasions, and invited them to join him in the ceremonies. He had to face the same situation at Adikmet too, which spiralled into slogan shouting match between BJP and TRS cadres even after the minister had left the venue. Police had to intervene and take several BJP workers and leaders into detention to control the situation.