KTR’s misleading tweet shows govt. has no control: Revanth

Hyderabad

16 September 2021 01:06 IST

The TRS government has lost control over the administration and it reflected in Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s misleading tweet on the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Singareni Colony, Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy claimed.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the Minister tweeted on September 9 that the culprit had been arrested and tagged the Home Minister and the DGP for stern action. “However, he was forced to pull out that tweet on September 14 after I pointed out his false claim. Even after five days of his tweet, the Minister did not realise his false claim and neither did the officials responsible inform him,” he said.

He added that the Minister had asked the Home Minister and the DGP to take serious action confirming his arrest but the Police Commissioner issued a notice with ₹10 lakh reward for leads to arrest the culprit. “Such is the laxity and irresponsible behaviour on an issue that has touched everyone’s heart,” he said and asked the Minister to divulge the officer’s name who gave him the information.

Mr. Reddy also charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with insensitivity in reviewing the rape and murder of the tribal girl. “He has time to review his activities related to politics or money spinning schemes but not such a serious issue,” he said.