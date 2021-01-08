KTR’s letter on ITIR lacks sincerity: Sampath Kumar

TRS government ignored it for six years, says Congress leader

AICC secretary and former MLA Sampath Kumar has termed the letter of Minister for IT K.T. Rama Rao to the Central government on reviving the Information Technology Investment Region project for Hyderabad as one lacking sincerity.

He said Mr. Rama Rao deliberately ignored the project sanctioned by the previous UPA government to Hyderabad and has never put pressure on the BJP government at the Centre. Now writing letters will not yield any results as the BJP government also knows the lack of sincerity in those letters, he claimed.

Such an important project was not taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao even during his recent visit, he said adding that the TRS government was never serious about it.

Mr. Sampath reminded that the project was sanctioned in 2008 when Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy was the Chief Minister and Mr. Ponnala Lakshmaiah was the Minister for IT and necessary permissions were also given to spread IT industry around the districts connected to the city.

It was also included in the AP Reorganisation Act to ensure the project is taken up to benefit lakhs of unemployed in Telangana. However, the TRS government has totally neglected in in the last six years and has now suddenly woke up writing letters to the Central government. Both the TRS and the BJP are responsible for denying jobs to youngsters in Telangana, he claimed.

Mr. Sampath also reminded that he as an MLA had raised this issue four times in the Assembly and the government didn’t respond positively. The project that brings in ₹ 2.5 lakh crore investments with employment potential of 50 lakhs, both direct and indirect, should be taken up seriously at least now.