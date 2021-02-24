KTR’s figures on jobs doctored: Congress

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has made light of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s claims on the 1.32 lakh jobs given in Telangana and challenged him for a debate on the figures.
At a press conference here, he also fixed the date, time and venue and asked the Minister to come to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park on February 26 at 12 noon if he was serious on a debate. “We will not believe in your falsified statements. Come with your team and the figures on the recruitment and current vacancies,” he said.
Reminding that the core pillars of the Telangana movement — water, grants and employment — were ignored, Mr. Sravan asked KTR to disclose the vacancies as of 2014, new jobs created with the creation of new districts and panchayats and the implementation of GO 610. He claimed that KTR was revealing false figures to mislead graduates through doctored data. Regularising over 22,000 TS Genco, and Transco employees is one of the best examples of deceptive statements of the Minister, he argued.
Warning that graduates would teach a lesson to TRS in the MLC elections, he alleged that KCR and KTR were both serious about jobs in the family than lakhs of unemployed.
