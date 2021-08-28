KTR’s endorsement of abusive language shocking: Mallu Ravi

The IT Minister should read the history of Congress contribution: Niranjan

Senior vice president of Telangana Congress and former MP Mallu Ravi has expressed shock at the open support of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to the abusive language used by Minister M. Malla Reddy against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

At a press conference here, he said KTR’s open endorsement of such vulgar language was ample proof that Mr. Malla Reddy was just an actor and KTR and the Chief Minister were encouraging such behaviour by the Ministers on public platforms. He said people of Telangana were ashamed of such behaviour from those in responsible positions.

Mr. Ravi said the Congress had written to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the use of funds earmarked under the SC ST Sub plan. The government had failed to spend ₹65,000 crore meant for Dalits in the budget and the Congress had taken up Dalita Girijana Dandora to put pressure on the government.

He said it was funny that the Chief Minister talked about spilling his blood for the success of Dalita Bandhu after failing to keep his word on the first Dalit Chief Minister for Telangana. He said all the three villages adopted by the Chief Minister were in the Medchal constituency represented by Mr. Malla Reddy and when the opposition was questioning the promised development, the Labour Minister was getting agitated.

At a separate press conference, another senior vice president, G. Niranjan ridiculed KTR’s understanding of the Congress and asked him to go through history lessons on Congress’ contribution to the country and the Indian society. He said Congress treated every individual and every community equally.

He reminded that even the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had picked up their political lessons from the Congress. He alleged that KCR who praised Sonia Gandhi for creating Telangana was now trying to deceive her and her contribution to Telangana. The Telangana society would not spare KCR and KTR for their conspiracy to suppress the Congress.