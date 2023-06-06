Stress on all-round development makes TS a role model: KTR

June 06, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries and IT Minister on Tuesday said the State, under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had witnessed comprehensive, equitable and inclusive development, thus becoming a shining example for others to follow.

Inaugurating a clutch of facilities at Telangana Industrialists Federation’s MSME Green Industrial Park in Dandumalkapur, near here, including a skill development centre, common facility centre as well as 51 industrial units, Mr.Rama Rao said the State took pride in the facilitation measures, especially the TS-iPASS policy of time-bound clearances, it extended to investors setting up new projects and the emphasis on transparency.

“We are not trying to benchmark ourselves against the best in India, we are trying to benchmark ourselves against the best in the world,” the Minister asserted, pointing out that TS-iPASS had come for appreciation from industrialists even in the U.S. and some of its enabling provisions even were better than international standards. Mr. Rao told the meeting, in which Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy and others participated, how the State had achieved significant success in a number of areas, including by ensuring uninterrupted power supply, through the Haritaharam afforestation programme, implementing some of the largest irrigation projects and an emphasis on job creation as well as the welfare of the under-privileged and economically weak.

Telangana had emerged a role model in various sectors such as healthcare, education, electricity and the provision of clean drinking water and irrigation facilities. Renowned actor Rajnikanth was among those who commended the remarkable growth of Hyderabad, he said.

Telangana remained steadfast in its commitment to progress, Mr. Rao said, adding thousands of youth would be provided training through the skill-building centre at Dandumalkapur Park. In tweets on the event, the Minister said the Toy Park would also have a toy museum, common facility centre, research and development facility, skill development centre and children’s amusement park facility. He handed over letters of intent to 16 prospective toy manufacturing entrepreneurs whose facilities would generate employment opportunities to about 2,500 persons.

