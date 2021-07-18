KTR writes to Union Minister for conducting recruitment tests in regional languages also

Municipal and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has urged the Central government to permit candidates taking all-India competitive exams to write in regional languages also, to ensure a level playing field.

In a letter to Union Minister Jithender Singh, he said that every year many candidates from different States appear for competitive exams for recruitment in Central services, departments and undertakings through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other recruitment agencies.

These competitive exams are held only in English and Hindi, which is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or not from Hindi-speaking States.

He said the National Recruitment Agency has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test ( NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations and conduct these in 12 Indian languages. However, the changes are not being implemented properly, he said, citing the recent job notification of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.

“Here candidates are allowed to write the exam only in Hindi or English. Same is the case with a few other employment notifications in the recent past. This comes as a rude shock to applicants knowing only regional languages, who are forced to lose great opportunities.”

“Until a proper implementation policy is decided on this regional language issue, I request you to withhold the recruitment process for the notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications,” he said.