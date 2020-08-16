KTR writes to Rajnath over closure of Cantonment roads

Hyderabad

16 August 2020 23:06 IST

‘Roads closed in July citing pandemic without following standard protocol’

IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has complained to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the local authorities of the Secunderabad Cantonment had shut down four important roads — Allahabad Gate, Gough Road, Wellington Road and Ordinance Road — in July without following the standard protocol in accordance with the provisions of the Cantonment Act 2006, duly factoring in the “emergent security needs” of the Army.

He said the roads were closed citing surge in COVID cases that caused hardship to lakhs of commuters from Yapral, Kowkur, Bollarum, and Trimulgherry.

In a letter to Mr. Singh, the Minister requested him to intervene and instruct the local military authorities not to close these roads without following the standard procedures and necessary authorisation from the authorities concerned.

The Minister argued that it was illogical to try to stop the spread of the pandemic by closing public roads. “Residents had been forced to take long detours at a time when public transport is not available. One can also imagine the tremendous tragedies that can occur during medical emergencies if such road blockades are allowed.”

He also stated that the local military authorities resort to regulate traffic at their will on certain roads, which are otherwise the ‘lifeline’ to these parts. There are about 25 public roads in Secunderabad Cantonment Area prone to such arbitrary closures for traffic.

Mr. Rao also listed out the concerns about closure of these roads and said all these roads were admittedly open to public since their inception, some of which are of more than 100 years of existence. Most of these roads lie in a narrow strip of land that extends approximately 10-km in the north-south direction along the arterial Rajiv Rahadari Highway.

Closure of these roads would cut-off north eastern areas of the city from this artery, which is their main access to the rest the city. Over 10 lakh citizens are affected on a daily basis. Historically these roads were used by farmers from villages in the eastern areas of Nagaram and Kapra to access markets located on the western side of the Cantonment, and all these areas are “Streets” as defined in Sec 2 (zza) of Cantonment Act 2006 and thus access to them is everybody’s prerogative, the Minister said in the letter.

He also reminded that there is an elected council in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and necessary protocols in accordance with the Cantonment Act 2006 should be followed whenever such closures are envisaged. Further, the elected SCB Council, as contemplated under Section 258 of Cantonment Act 2006, may also be consulted and taken into confidence for closure of a public street, he said.