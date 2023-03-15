KTR writes to Rajnath for inclusion of 35,000 deleted names in SCB electoral roll

March 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated March 16, 2023 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking immediate inclusion of 35,000 electors who were deleted from the eight wards of Secunderabad Cantonment Board. The inclusion will help them participate in the democratic exercise of voting in the elections to be held on April 30, he said.

In 2018, the total registered voters were 1,91,849 and it has now been reduced to 1,32,722 voters, said the minister.

The minister mentioned that SCB has deleted about 35,000 names from the electoral roll stating that the persons allegedly encroached on defence land. This is a completely illegal and unconstitutional act as none of the persons were given any showcause notice before their names were deleted from the list. The electors and their families have been residing in SCB limits over the past 75 years; such incidents are intimidating as it is directly or indirectly posing a threat to their identities, he added.

Mr. Rama Rao said that the relevant law relating to the preparation of the voter list for a cantonment is contained in Sections 27 and 28 of the Cantonment Act. So far no court in the country gave a judgement declaring any of these individuals to be non-residents of SCB. He further said “SCB has outrightly violated Article 14 of the Constitution of India. It is unfortunate to see SCB walk backward when it comes to recognising its voters.