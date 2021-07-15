KTR writes to Defence Minister urging to open AOC roads

Hyderabad

15 July 2021 19:25 IST

Local Military Authorities closing public roads arbitrarily, says Minister

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to instruct the Local Military Authorities (LMA) of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) for restraint in unauthorised closure and blocking of roads.

In a letter to the Union Minister, he said the closure of roads was affecting millions of citizens’ travel in north and north-eastern parts of Hyderabad city. He requested the Union Defence Ministry to pass necessary instructions to the LMA Hyderabad to immediately open all these roads and further restrain them from taking any unilateral and arbitrary decision for closure of any of the public roads without following the due process, as contemplated under Section 258 of Cantonment Act 2006.

The Minister said that in July 2020, the Local Military Authorities had shut down four important roads — Allahabad Gate, Gough Road, Wellington Road, and Ordinance Road citing a surge in COVID-19 cases. “It is distressing to note that these roads are closed often for reasons bordering on frivolity. The State had taken up all required necessary measures to contain COVID including lockdown in May and June but surprisingly, roads are now closed despite the lockdown having been lifted,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao argued that no public road can be closed by Local Military Authority or any authority other than a Cantonment Board and without following the procedure laid down under Section 258 of the Cantonment Act 2006. “The LMA often takes shelter under an order of the High Court of AP given on September 26, 2014,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the fact that Ministry of Defence in September 2018 had reviewed the matter and directed that no public road in the Cantonment area should be closed by the LMA without following the due process. “With regard to the High Court order, the State government has requested the Defence Ministry to hand over 42.202 acres of land for the purpose duly waiving the cost of land for transfer, the licence fee for elevated portion and also a waiver of property compensations. The same was discussed in the last video conference held on April 20, 2021, convened by the Secretary, MoD and was agreed upon by the government of India. We are awaiting instructions on this,” the Minister said.